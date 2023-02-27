Gangster Prasad Pujari detained in Hong Kong

Gangster Prasad Pujari, who is wanted in several cases of extortion, murder and attempt to murder in India, has been detained by Chinese authorities in Hong Kong. Confirming the development, a senior official said that he was caught after a tip off from the Interpol on charges of fake passport when he was about to catch a flight to Shenzhen from Hong Kong.

Cops said Pujari, who faces several cases of extortion and attempt to murder in Mumbai, lives in Luohu district, Shenzhen city. He appeared on their radar in 2019 after some people shot at a Shiv Sena worker, Chandrakant Jadhav. The Crime Branch arrested 13 members of his gang, while Pujari went underground. Though they dismantled his gang, they kept exploring ways to bring him back to Mumbai.

Pujari, who is married to a Chinese National, was about to take a flight along with his wife to Shenzhen from Hong Kong when the authorities detained him. Sources said that Pujari was staying in Shenzhen city, Guangdong province, China. As he is married to a Chinese national and has a child, officials have said that it will be a herculean task to extradite him to India. Pujari has around 15 to 20 offences of extortion, one murder and three attempt to murder cases against him in Mumbai and Thane.