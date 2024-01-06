Gangster Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Shots Fired By Accomplice, Video Surfaced

Notorious gangster Sharad Mohol was shot dead during the day on Friday. The murder plot had been brewing for over a month. Interestingly, people close to Sharad Mohol were planning the conspiracy. Sharad Mohol didn't get any clue about this.

The reason behind the murder of Sharad Mohol has also been revealed. A fight that took place 10 years ago has been the cause of the murder. The Pune police have so far arrested eight accused in the murder case. One of them, Munna alias Sahil Polekar, is a 20-year-old man who is the main killer. The CCTV fotage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

A month ago, the accused hatched a conspiracy to kill Sharad Mohol. He bought three pistols. The accused conducted a recce of Sharad Mohol's entire routine. We started collecting information about the times of his comings and goings, where he went and who he met. The accused had already inserted the killer Munna Polekar into Sharad Mohol's gang. Munna Polekar was always with Sharad Mohol. So he was giving all the information about Sharad Mohol during the day to the accused. Video of the murder: