Ganpati pandals in Pune allowed to use loudspeaker till midnight

In response to requests from Ganesha Mandals and various politicians, Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh has issued an order extending the permissible hours for the use of loudspeakers during the Ganeshotsav festival.

Initially allotted for five days, the extended timeframe now allows the use of loudspeakers and amplifiers from 6 a.m. to midnight for a total of six days.

The decision comes in light of the 11-day-long Ganpati festival, during which public organizers often host orchestras and cultural programs late into the night to engage devotees.

The Pune Rural Superintendent of Police has granted approval for this extension. Initially permitted until midnight on September 23 (Fifth Day - Gauri Visarjan), Sunday, September 24 (Sixth Day), Tuesday, September 26 (Eighth Day), Wednesday, September 27 (Ninth Day), and Thursday, September 28 (Tenth Day - Anant Chaturdashi), the recent order now also includes Monday, September 25.