Garlic shortage causes price hike in Maharashtra

Garlic, an essential ingredient in various dishes, is prized for its distinct flavor in vegetable preparations and is now becoming notably more expensive. Garlic-producing states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Punjab, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh contribute significantly to its production. Maharashtra, specifically in Pune, Nashik, Dhule, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, and Satara regions, also cultivates garlic. However, due to a shortage, garlic prices have surged in markets.

In Mumbai, garlic rates vary from Rs 110 to 180 per kilogram, while in Pune's wholesale market, prices vary between Rs 100 and Rs 270 per kilogram. Retail markets are witnessing even higher rates, reaching Rs 250 to 325 per kilogram. This trend is expected to continue for the next month as well. On Monday, 149 tones of garlic delivered to Mumbai market from states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Hike in garlic prices is a result of a shortage in stock. The new garlic season begins in January or February. As a result, garlic is currently witnessing unusual price levels across different market committees in the state. The expectation is that this upward price trend will continue until the arrival of the new garlic season.