Gas cylinder explosion in Rajendranagar Kolhapur city, three houses burnt down

Kolhapur: A two-storey and three-storey house was gutted in a fire that broke out due to a sudden explosion of a cooking gas cylinder in Rajendranagar. It is feared that a total of Rs 26 lakh has been lost along with cash, jewelery and houses. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The fire engulfed three houses of Hasina Badshah Syed and neighbors Yogita Maruti Gurav and Sunita Mahipati Gurav.

It is learned that Hasina Syed's house is in Masjid street in Rajendranagar. His grandson's wedding took place two days ago. So the house was full of relatives. His daughter-in-law was lighting the gas for breakfast on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the gas cylinder suddenly exploded. The whole congregation in the house ran out of fear. The house was engulfed in flames. Citizens gathered in the area at the sound of the blast. Three fire engines and a municipal tanker arrived for help. Firefighters, with the help of locals, contained the blaze within an hour.

The TV, utensils, furniture and all the expensive items in the house were burnt to ashes. The family also lost Rs 3 lakh in cash and gold jewelry. In the fire, all the belongings of Sangeeta Gurav and Sunita Gurav's house were burnt to ashes. Preliminary estimates put the loss at around Rs 26 lakh. Rajarampuri police conducted a panchnama at the spot. Preliminary investigations are being conducted by Sanjay Jadhav under the guidance of Inspector Ishwar Omase.

The fire burned everything in the house. Three lakh cash was burnt along with new clothes bought for the auspicious occasion. Everyone in Syed's house was going to visit Vishalgad in the morning. The men had gone out to buy supplies. There were 18 women guests in the house. After the fire broke out, some women jumped out of the first floor window and saved their lives.