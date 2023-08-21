Gateman shot dead near Kolad station on Konkan Railway; assailant flees scene

A tragic incident unfolded near Kolad station on the Konkan railway as gateman Chandrakant Kamble, hailing from Mahabale village, was shot dead. The assailant remains at large following the shooting, leaving both their identity and the motive behind the attack shrouded in mystery, as per media reports.

Authorities are on-site, launching an investigation into the unsettling event. Locals from Mahabale village have gathered, expressing their anger and demanding justice. They are refusing to claim Kamble's body until the perpetrator is apprehended. The area is gripped with apprehension due to the brazen daylight shooting, evoking a sense of unease.