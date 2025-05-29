Gautami Patil Responds to Viral Video of Her Dancing in Front of Bull at Hagawane Family Event

Vaishnavi Hagawane suicide case in Pune has gained attention due to alleged harassment by her in-laws, who are office bearers of the Nationalist Congress Party, giving the case a political dimension. Amidst various developments, Lavani dancer Gautami Patil's performance at a Hagawane event celebrating a bull's birthday has resurfaced and gone viral, especially following a recent dowry case involving Patil. Gautami Patil has now addressed the situation and her viral dance video.

In an interview given to the media, Gautami Patil said, "What happened was unfortunate. I have full faith in our judicial system. The accused is not yet identified. Whoever it is should be severely punished. I am on Vaishnavi's side. I feel bad that my dance is now going viral. This is a sad thing. We are artists, we go to every village and perform. So we don't know what will happen to anyone. It is not our job to ask so many questions. I perform lavani, dance. We have a big team. My management team sees to which work to take. So I don't know about these things."

Did you receive honorarium for the program?

To this, Gautami said, "I had received the full honorarium. The program was good. Everything was done properly. The video is now going viral again. I actually did not know why it was going viral again. I came to know everything later. But I will tell you one thing, an artist only presents art. Do not drag him into all these things. I have presented art, I do not know anything else."

That is Gautami's job - Ajit Pawar

The video of Gautami dancing in front of a bull had also gone viral at that time. When a journalist asked for his reaction, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar gave a curt answer. He said, "Why did you feel bad...she will dance in front of a bull or someone else. That is her job. Performing in shows is her means of livelihood. Let her dance in front of a bull or a cow. That is her right. I told the people in the show that a fair is going on. For that, various entertainment shows are presented in rural areas. Currently, Gautami's name is being sung, so I told Patilbai to bring her. Those who can afford her betel nuts should bring them."