GBS Outbreak: 149 Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases and 5 Deaths Reported in Maharashtra; 28 Patients on Ventilator Support

The Maharashtra Health Department has reported 149 suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), including 5 suspected fatalities. Of these, 124 cases have been confirmed as GBS, and 28 patients are currently receiving ventilator support.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) is a rare neurological condition in which the body's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness or paralysis. Common symptoms of GBS include weakness or tingling in the neck, face, and eyes, difficulty walking, and in severe cases, trouble swallowing food or breathing. While the condition can be serious, it is treatable, and early intervention can significantly improve recovery outcomes.

GBS (Guillain-Barré Syndrome) Update: As of now, 149 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) have been identified, with 5 suspected deaths. Out of these, 124 patients have been confirmed to have GBS. Among the affected individuals, 28 are currently on ventilator support:… — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025

The primary symptoms of GBS include:

Sudden weakness in the legs or hands.

Difficulty walking or loss of mobility.

Persistent diarrhea, especially if it is bloody.

A 36-year-old Uber cab driver from Pimple Gurav, a neighborhood in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Maharashtra, has died due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS).