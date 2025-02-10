GBS Outbreak in Maharashtra: 37-Year-Old Man Dies Due To Guillain-Barré Syndrome, Death Toll Rises to 7

A 37-year-old driver from Pune who was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) has died during treatment at a city hospital. His death raised the toll of suspected and confirmed GBS-related fatalities in Pune to seven.

The number of suspected GBS cases has climbed to 192 after eight new infections were recorded. The tally of confirmed cases stands at 167, while 21 patients remain on ventilator support.

According to reports, the deceased worked as a driver in Pune and was initially taken to a hospital after experiencing weakness in his lower limbs. His relatives chose not to admit him there and instead took him to Nipani in Karnataka on February 1. He was later shifted to a hospital in Sangli, where he received IVIG injections, a standard treatment for GBS.

On February 5, his family discharged him against medical advice and admitted him to the ICU at Kamala Nehru Hospital in Pune the same day. During treatment, he developed supra-ventricular tachycardia, a heart rhythm disorder. He suffered a cardiac arrest on February 9 and died, officials said.

Of the 192 suspected cases, 39 are from Pune municipal limits, 91 are from newly-added villages in the civic area, 29 are from Pimpri Chinchwad, 25 are from Pune’s rural region, and eight are from other districts.

Health authorities said 91 patients have been discharged so far, while 48 remain in the ICU and 21 are on ventilator support.