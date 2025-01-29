GBS Outbreak in Maharashtra: 56-Year-Old Woman From Pune Dies of Suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome; 16 New Cases Reported

A 56-year-old woman from Pune is suspected to have died from Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) on Wednesday. The woman, who had co-morbidities, passed away at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital. Her death follows that of a 40-year-old man from Solapur on Sunday, also suspected to have succumbed to GBS.

The health department reported a total of 127 suspected GBS cases in the state, with 16 new cases identified on Wednesday. Of these, 72 have been confirmed as GBS cases. Currently, 20 patients are on ventilators.

Understanding GBS and Its Symptoms

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare neurological disorder first identified in 1916 by French neurologists Georges Guillain and Jean Alexandre Barré. It occurs when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the nervous system, affecting nerve and muscle function.

Common symptoms include:

Severe diarrhea, fever, and body aches in the early stages.

Weakness in the legs, which can progress rapidly.

In severe cases, respiratory distress, requiring ICU admission and artificial ventilation.

Preventive Measures for Citizens

To reduce the risk of GBS, citizens are advised to:

Wash hands thoroughly with soap before meals and after using the toilet.

Consume only properly cooked and fresh food.

Avoid uncovered street food and unhygienic eateries.

Refrain from drinking water from unverified sources.

If symptoms of GBS appear, citizens should immediately contact the nearest primary healthcare center, advised Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi.