GBS Outbreak in Maharashtra: Suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome Deaths Rise to 4, Total Cases Reach 140

Mumbai, Maharashtra (January 31, 2025): Maharashtra’s death toll from suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) has reached four, state officials confirmed on Friday.The total number of GBS cases in the state now stands at 140, with 98 confirmed cases. Eighteen patients are currently on ventilators.

According to reports, 26 patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation, 78 from newly added villages in Pune, 15 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 10 from Pune Rural, and 11 from other districts.

A state-level rapid response team visited the affected areas, and local authorities have been directed to increase surveillance efforts. Around 160 water samples have been collected from different parts of the city for chemical and biological analysis. Eight of these samples showed contamination.

Understanding GBS and Its Symptoms

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare neurological disorder first identified in 1916 by French neurologists Georges Guillain and Jean Alexandre Barré. It occurs when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the nervous system, affecting nerve and muscle function.

Common symptoms include:

Severe diarrhea, fever, and body aches in the early stages.

Weakness in the legs, which can progress rapidly.

In severe cases, respiratory distress, requiring ICU admission and artificial ventilation.

Preventive Measures for Citizens

To reduce the risk of GBS, citizens are advised to:

Wash hands thoroughly with soap before meals and after using the toilet.

Consume only properly cooked and fresh food.

Avoid uncovered street food and unhygienic eateries.

Refrain from drinking water from unverified sources.

If symptoms of GBS appear, citizens should contact the nearest primary healthcare center immediately.

