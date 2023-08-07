Get rakhi tied from Bilkis Bano’: Uddhav Thackeray slams PM Modi for his Muslim women comment

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre. Responding to reports about PM Modi asking MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to get rakhis tied from Muslim women. Uddhav Thackeray said, “If you have guts, get rakhi tied from Bilkis Bano.”

Addressing workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) and activists of Sambhaji Brigade in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray said, “I want to tell you what happened in NDA meeting, what MPs of NDA were told by PM Modi. He (PM Modi) said, this time organise Raksha Bandhan with Muslim women, let Muslim women tie rakhi.”Taking a jibe at PM Modi and the BJP, Uddhav Thackeray said that they should get rakhi tied from sisters in Manipur as well."...Think about sisters in Manipur as well and tie rakhi from them," Uddhav Thackeray said. "Get rakhi tied rakhi by Bilkis Bano, have such Raksha Bandhan. Bilkis Bano was pregnant when she was raped...All culprits in the case were released by the Gujarat government. If you have guts, get rakhi tied from Bilkis Bano.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to reach out to Muslim women during the upcoming festival of Raksha Bandhan as he cited that the ban on triple talaq has uplifted the sense of security among them. Reportedly some of the MPs present in the meeting spoke about the need to connect with people from different sections of society while they also acknowledged the government's criminalisation of the practice of instant divorce among Muslim men. PM Modi said that it boosted the security among Muslim women and further included them in celebration of the Rakhi festival.