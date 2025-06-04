Getting a Disability Certificate? You May Need to Visit a Government Medical College Now!

In a significant administrative shift, the Maharashtra government has decided to transfer the responsibility of issuing disability certificates to government medical colleges and hospitals in districts where they are operational. This move, which aims to centralize the process, has sparked confusion and concern among the disabled community and healthcare workers across the state. According to an official announcement made by Dr. Sunita Golhait, Joint Director of the Health Services Department, district hospitals in 33 districts — including Pune and Satara — will no longer be responsible for issuing disability certificates. Instead, the task will be handled exclusively by the respective government medical colleges and hospitals. New login credentials for the certificate distribution portal will be created for these institutions, while the login access for district hospitals will be disabled.

Health officials claim that this change is intended to streamline and improve the efficiency of the disability certificate distribution process. However, activists and members of the disabled community argue that the move lacks clarity and will severely impact accessibility, especially in rural and suburban regions. Concerns are growing that sub-district hospitals, rural hospitals, and municipal hospitals might also be excluded from the process, even though they currently play a vital role in certifying disabilities at the grassroots level.

Since October 2018, disability certificates in the state have been issued through the central government’s portal www.swavlambancard.gov.in. Presently, certificates are issued from 153 centers across Maharashtra, including 112 under the Public Health Department, 19 under the Medical Education Department, 11 under municipal corporations and cantonment boards, and another 11 under the central government.

With the new decision, the number of accessible centers may reduce, potentially forcing individuals with disabilities to travel long distances to obtain certification — a move critics say defeats the purpose of inclusive governance. Disability rights groups have voiced their anger over the decision and are demanding that the government clarify the new policy and ensure no disruption in services.

The Health Department's letter has fueled concerns that this well-intentioned but poorly communicated change might create more hurdles than solutions. Disability organizations across Maharashtra are urging the government to reconsider or revise the decision in a way that does not marginalize vulnerable populations.