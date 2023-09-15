Ghodbunder road's high-rise nightmare: Residents struggle for basic necessities

Ajit Mandke

Thane: Ghodbunder Road is an upscale destination in Thane, boasting complexes with amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, and play school. Flats in this area are priced between Rs 70 lakh and Rs 90 lakh. The builders had promised a round-the-clock water supply. However, it was discovered that there was only one hour of water supply per month.

As a result, residents have been compelled to order water via tankers at a cost of Rs 2,200 per day, requiring two tankers daily. The monthly house rent ranges from Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000, and an additional Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 is incurred every month for water. With insufficient water for bathing, even the swimming pool has been affected, leading to its closure, according to many residents.

The builder advertised that the flat buyer could reach home from Thane station within 20 minutes. However, during peak hours, the distance from the station to home never took less than an hour and a half. Over the course of two years, with towering buildings surrounding us, the natural surroundings have lost their soothing qualities.

Tanker mafia in full swing

- Water tanker rates vary for each society. The municipal corporation provides the first tanker for free.

- The second tanker is charged at Rs 700. The tanker mafia charges residents between Rs 1200 to Rs 2000 for their services.

- Residents of one housing complex claim that their monthly water tanker bill ranges from Rs 60,000 to 1 lakh.

- BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar took action on the Ghodbunder Road water issue, but there has been no significant change.

Public Concerns

“In the Kasarvadavali section, the power supply to Vijay Park, which houses 870 residents, is disrupted daily from 8 AM to 10 AM,” resident Ravi Yadav said.

“Many areas are affected by road conditions. The situation of the Car shed road leading to Mogharpada is quite poor. Walking during the rainy season was difficult,” resident Ajay Sharma said.

“Even during the monsoon, our society is provided water through tankers. We expect at least a minimum amount of water,” resident Deepak Panchal said.

"The water problem in the Ghodbunder area is no longer the same as before. Now, enough water is available to the flat owners here. The developers have set up six water bodies in the area and have also worked to lay water lines where necessary," developer Jitendra Mehta said.

Challenges Faced by Citizens

- The Ghodbunder area has witnessed rapid development over the past seven to eight years.

- Metro construction has commenced in the area.

- New high-rise residential complexes have been built.

- Daily disruptions in water supply have become commonplace.

- Severe water scarcity, road flooding during the monsoon, and accidents due to damaged pedestrian bridges are increasing issues.

- Despite announcements, there hasn't been significant improvement in water provision.

- Around 350 buildings are struggling to cope with water shortages.

- Requesting a water tanker in the morning doesn't guarantee its availability on the same day.