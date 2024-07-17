'Gift For Sisters': Maharashtra Govt To Deposit First Two Instalments Of 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme On Raksha Bandhan

The Maharashtra Government has announced the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana'. Under this scheme, women will receive ₹1,500 per month. Since its announcement, there has been a rush of women applying for the benefits. Initially, many faced difficulties in the application process. However, now many have completed their applications. The focus now shifts to when the funds will be deposited into their accounts. In this regard, Finance Minister Ajit Pawar made a significant announcement, stating that the scheme's funds will be credited to the beneficiaries' accounts on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

According to Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, the funds from the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana will be deposited into women's accounts on Raksha Bandhan. The beneficiaries will receive the amounts for both July and August as a Raksha Bandhan gift from the state government.

The Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana is an initiative announced by the Maharashtra Government. If you have not yet applied for the scheme, the application period is still open. Under this scheme, beneficiaries will receive ₹1,500 per month, amounting to ₹18,000 annually.

Eligibility Criteria for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana:

- Resident of Maharashtra

- Married, widowed, divorced, deserted, and destitute women

- Annual family income should not exceed ₹2.50 lakh

- Women above 60 years are ineligible

Who is ineligible?

- Those with an income exceeding ₹2.50 lakh

- Households where someone pays income tax

- Families with a member in government service or receiving a pension

- Families owning more than 5 acres of land

- Families owning a four-wheeler (excluding tractors)

Required Documents:

- Aadhar Card

- Ration Card

- Income Certificate

- Residence Certificate

- Bank Passbook

- Applicant’s Photograph

- Domicile Certificate or Birth Certificate

- Marriage Certificate

Applications for the scheme can be submitted online via the designated portal/mobile app/Setu Seva Kendras. For those who cannot apply online, facilities will be available at Anganwadi centers.