'Give Me Your 3 Months And We'll Return To Power': Fadnavis's Impassioned Appeal To BJP Workers In Amravati

In a party workers meet on Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, emphasised the urgent need for renewed unity and determination within his party. Addressing party workers in Amravati, Fadnavis called for a concerted effort to reclaim power in the upcoming elections, asserting that the public's support is firmly behind them.

"Today, there is a real need to re-enter the field with renewed vigor. Mark this day on your calendar: if we unite and step into the field together, no one can stop us from hoisting the saffron flag of Mahayuti in this Assembly. The people have once again recognised who is genuine and who is false. The public is with us. To show these false people their place, we need to step into the field once more," stated Devendra Fadnavis, urging party workers to prepare for the upcoming elections.

He expressed confidence in the party's ability to regain power, saying, "You have been at home for the last three months. Now, give me the next three months, and I will ensure that you regain your power in the state." Fadnavis gave this assurance to the workers while addressing them in Amravati.

Fadnavis criticized the opposition, saying, "When people from the opposition come to power, they only amass wealth. However, when they lose power, they suddenly remember the poor, farmers, and laborers. My question to them is: after enjoying power in the state for the past 60-70 years, why did you not think of the farmers and laborers at that time? Why did you forget the agricultural workers, the poor, and the SC/ST communities? They remember these issues only when out of power, and when in power, they become silent. Their only focus is to fill their own coffers, enrich themselves, and exploit the people through various scams. Their mantra is 'money from power and power from money,' and this reflects their mentality."

He also addressed concerns about recent setbacks, stating, "We have faced an accident together. In a skirmish, you can only reach someone once. But do not worry now, because I believe that if we step into the field with full strength, success is not far from us. Whether it is Amravati district, Wardha, or the entire state of Maharashtra, the atmosphere in the state today indicates that Mahayuti can win all the seats. All that is needed is your resolve and the urge to win," Fadnavis added.