"Glorification of Aurangzeb: What's wrong with It?" asks VBA president Prakash Ambedkar

Aurangzeb's WhatsApp status and the issue of his tomb were discussed in the legislative assembly. This led to a heated exchange between BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar also expressed his opinion on the matter of Aurangzeb's glorification. He stated that if there is a glorification of Aurangzeb, what is wrong in it? He was a king here, and he ruled over you, as stated by Prakash Ambedkar.

A press conference was conducted by Prakash Ambedkar, the president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), in Pune. He addressed the audience during the event. Regarding Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' recent statement about the Aurangzeb matter, Ambedkar commented, "Show the law that prohibits one from visiting a tomb or grave and offering flowers. Furthermore, those who have been arrested for posting statuses should counter-file a case against them. They should exhibit courage by asserting, 'I have been unjustly accused and needlessly apprehended. If I share someone's status, why should it concern others?” as stated by Prakash Ambedkar.