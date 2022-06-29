Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar to act as mediator between Eknath Shinde and MVA govt?



Amid reports of rebel Speaking to the media, Patkar said, "I will talk to my Maharashtra state president (Nana Patole) because he was the Speaker also earlier. I will have a word with him and let us see. Nothing has happened so far". Commenting on whether he will try to convince the rebels to return to the Shiv Sena fold, he affirmed, "If they come to Goa, we will definitely try."MLAs led by Eknath Shinde might shift to Goa on Wednesday, state Congress president Amit Patkar asserted that he will try to meet them.

As per sources, 71 rooms have been booked at the Taj Convention Centre in Panaji. Earlier, the Eknath Shinde-led camp offered prayers at the Kamakhya temple and returned to the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. As per sources, they might stay put in Guwahati until the Supreme Court gives its order on Shiv Sena's plea against the floor test. The MVA government is on the brink of collapse after Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and 8 Independent MLAs urged Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to order a floor test. This came in the wake of 39 Shiv Sena legislators led by Eknath Shinde declaring their intent to withdraw support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government