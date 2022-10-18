Godrej & Boyce creating unnecessary hurdles in land acquisition for bullet train project says, Maha govt to HC

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court that Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co Ltd had left no stone unturned to create unnecessary hurdles for acquisation of land, owned by the company, for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Sharmila Deshmukh was hearing a petition filed by Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co Ltd challenging an order of September 15, 2022 passed by the state government awarding compensation to it for land acquisition for the project.

As per the reports of PTI, The company, in their petition, sought that the high court direct the state government to not start the process of awarding compensation and initiate possession proceedings.