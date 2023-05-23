"Going to blast Mumbai":Police receives bomb threat
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 23, 2023 10:52 AM 2023-05-23T10:52:04+5:30 2023-05-23T10:52:30+5:30
Mumbai Police received a bomb threat around 11 am on Monday, May 22, after a person posted a threatening message on Twitter saying, “I am gonna blast the Mumbai very soon.
After receiving the message, the police began investigating the account of the concerned person. They identified the person and took him into custody for interrogation.Further probe into the matter is on, police said.