Gold Rate on September 10, 2025: Check Yellow Metal Prices Today in Mumbai, Pune and Other Cities of Maharashtra

Ahead of the festive season in India, the demand for gold and price are touching new heights. The price of gold is rising day by day amid US tariff tensions and rising economic uncertainty. 24-karat or hallmark gold is considered the purest form of gold and is commonly used by investors. For making jewellery, 18-karat and 22-karat gold are mainly used.

In India, including the metro cities, the price of gold is Rs 11,051 per gram for 24-karat, for 22-karat it is Rs 10,130 per gram, while for 18-karat it is Rs 8,288 per gram. All three categories have seen a slight increase, with 24K rising by Rs 21.90, 22K by Rs 20, and 18K by Rs 16 per gram. Gold prices are likely to come down during the Pitru Paksha festival. Meanwhile, the price of one kg of silver is Rs 1,30,100, which has increased by Rs 100.

22-Karat Gold Rate in Maharashtra

City Today’s Gold Price (per 10g, 22K) Yesterday’s Gold Price (per 10g, 22K) Mumbai ₹1,01,110 ₹1,01,100 Pune ₹1,01,110 ₹1,01,100 Nagpur ₹1,01,110 ₹1,01,100 Kolhapur ₹1,01,110 ₹1,01,100 Jalgaon ₹1,01,110 ₹1,01,100 Thane ₹1,01,110 ₹1,01,100

24-Karat Gold Rate in Maharashtra