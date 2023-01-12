Gondia: 30-year-old woman killed in tiger attack

An official said a 30-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack in Gondia, Maharashtra, on Thursday afternoon. According to Assistant Conservator of Forests Dada Raut, she was part of a group of 6–7 women from Vadegaon Bandhya in the Gothangaon forest range in Arjun Morgaon tehsil who were collecting firewood.

"Asha Taram died in the tiger attack while the other women managed to escape. It took place in compartment 775 of the forest range. A movement of three tigers has been spotted recently in this area, which is close to the Gadchiroli forest range. "We had received complaints of cattle being killed, but this is the first case of human death," he told PTI.

"Cages have been placed in the area to trap the tigers," he said, adding that her family has received an initial compensation of Rs 25,000, with the remainder to be distributed after all formalities are completed.