Gondia 58 crore fraud case: Sontu Jain associated with international bookie Rakesh Rajkot

The Nagpur police have uncovered that Sontu Jain, a resident of Gondia who was charged with defrauding a local business of Rs 58 crore, was essentially acting as a front for the international bookmaker Rakesh Rajdev also known as Rakesh Rajkot, whose extensive betting network is estimated to be worth Rs 1400 crore.

The recent disclosure has stirred concern among the local gambling enthusiasts, underground money transfer operators, and even software developers who had assisted in crafting the betting application. Sontu Jain employed a betting app as a means to deceive businessman Vikrant Agarwal, extracting Rs 58 crore from him. Jain had enforced wagering limits for Agarwal in the context of cricket and tennis bets. However, he neglected to impose any restrictions on Agarwal's wagers when it came to casino games like teen patti, andar-bahar, and poker, leading to Agarwal falling prey to the fraudulent scheme.

For the past two and a half months, Nagpur Police have been investigating this matter. Sontu was conducting the racket at Rakesh's request, it was found. Sontu used to send Agarwal links to programmes such as diamondexchange.com multiexchange, TT nine, Lotus, and others.