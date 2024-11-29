Gondia Bus Accident: 11 Dead, Several Injured as ST Bus Overturns Near Bindravana Tola Village in Maharashtra (Watch Video)

A tragic incident occurred on Friday, November 29, when a Shivshahi bus overturned near Davwa on the Gondia-Kohmara road, resulting in the deaths of 15 passengers. The accident took place around 12:30 PM, and preliminary reports indicate that 20 to 25 passengers are in critical condition. The injured have been transported to the Government Medical College in Gondia for treatment.

According to the information received, the Bhandara-Gondiya Shivshahi bus was en route from Bhandara to Gondia when the driver attempted to overtake a two-wheeler. In the process, the bus overturned and skidded off the road for approximately 20 feet. Initial reports confirm that 11 passengers died at the scene, while 29 others sustained injuries. Given the number of seriously injured passengers, the death toll is expected to rise. Villagers from Davwa quickly rushed to the accident site to assist in rescuing those trapped inside the bus. Emergency services, including 108 ambulances, were called to the scene to facilitate the transfer of the injured to the hospital.

Upon receiving news of the accident, police from the Duggipar Police Station arrived promptly to initiate relief efforts. It is believed that many of the injured and deceased passengers are from Gondia district. The horrific accident temporarily halted traffic on the Gondia-Kohmara route.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been informed about the incident by District Collector Prajit Nair and has instructed the administration to implement necessary measures immediately.

#WATCH | Gondia, Maharashtra | A State transport bus met with an accident after it lost control and overturned near Bindravana Tola village in the Gondia district. So far, 7 people have died. Around 30 people are injured and the injured have been shifted to Gondia District…

Eyewitnesses described the scene as one of chaos and bloodshed, with some passengers reportedly trapped beneath the overturned bus. The vehicle, identified as the Bhandara-Gondiya Shivshahi bus (number MH 09, M 1273), was carrying approximately 40 passengers at the time of the accident.