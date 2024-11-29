Gondia Bus Accident: PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Kin of Deceased, Rs 50,000 for Injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the bus accident on Friday, where a passenger bus overturned in Maharashtra's Gondia district. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated that Rs 50,000 would be provided to each injured person in the mishap.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will receive Rs 50,000," the PMO announced.

Also Read | Gondia Bus Accident: 11 Dead, Several Injured as ST Bus Overturns Near Bindravana Tola Village in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

PM Modi expressed his condolences to those who lost loved ones and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. He also noted that the administration is assisting those affected by the tragedy.

Distressed by the loss of lives in the bus mishap in Gondia, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 29, 2024

"Distressed by the loss of lives in the bus mishap in Gondia, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected," the PMO posted on X.

In the bus accident, at least 11 people were killed, and many were injured after a Maharashtra State Transport bus overturned near Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road in the Gondia district on Friday afternoon.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered the Transport Administration to provide immediate assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the victims.

"A State transport Shivshahi bus overturned in a horrific accident. Eight bodies have been recovered from the site of the incident, and the death toll is expected to increase. Information about the situation was taken from the local administration. Instructions have been issued for immediate and proper treatment of the injured," said the CMO.