Gondia: Patrolling and monitoring increased amid movement of elephant herd

Amid the presence of a herd of 15 to 16 elephants in Maharashtra’s Gondia district, the forest authorities have increased patrolling and monitoring in the region to prevent man-animal conflict, an official said.

Last year alone, the administration in Gondia spent Rs 61.26 lakh towards compensation for the damages caused by jumbos, while it has also additionally spent on increased patrolling, monitoring, public awareness campaign etc., the official said.

The herd arrived at Gondia border on April 26 from neighbouring Gadchiroli, where they reached in December last year, Navegaon’s assistant conservator of forest Dada Raut said.

The jumbos had travelled from Odisha to Chhattisgarh, from where they entered Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli, he said. As on Sunday, the herd was located near National Highway 53 in Sadak Arjuni and was moving towards the highway, from where it may head towards Jambdi and Murdoli ranges, the official said.

Deputy Field Director of Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) Pavan Jepf said, We can’t predict the movement of elephants whether they will make the national park their home or return to where they came from. However, in view of the extended stay of the herd, the forest authorities are considering making changes in the management and planning, he said.

The department has spent Rs 61.26 lakh towards compensation in 277 cases in 2022-23, including Rs 20 lakh in case of human deaths, Rs 27.72 lakh for crop damages, Rs 32,000 cattle casualties and Rs 13.22 lakh for property losses, ACF Raut said.