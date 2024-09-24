Gondia: Second Tiger Found Dead in Nawegaon-Nagzira Reserve in Eastern Maharashtra Within Two Days

Forest department officials reported that the partly decomposed carcass of a sub-adult tiger was discovered in the Nawegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Monday. This finding comes just a day after another tiger was found dead in close proximity.

Officials stated that the sub-adult tiger, estimated to be 20 to 22 months old, had all its organs intact but exhibited several injury marks on its neck, shoulder, abdomen, and other areas. This has led to the assumption that the tiger may have died as a result of infighting.

The sub-adult feline was said to be a cub of tiger named T4 and its carcass was found in the morning in compartment No. 99 of south-east Nagzira area of NNTR during patrolling by reserve staffers, said the officials.

The carcass, estimated to be a couple of days old, was located just 3 to 4 kilometers from the site where a tiger, known as T9, was found dead on Sunday. Following the completion of formalities in accordance with National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, the carcass was cremated. Sawan Bahekar, an Honorary Wildlife Warden and representative of the Chief Wildlife Warden, expressed that, given the circumstances, it is highly likely that both big cats were killed in infighting.

NNTR, notified as the 46th tiger reserve of India in 2013, is the fifth such national park in Maharashtra. It spans Gondia and Bhandara districts in the north-eastern corner of Maharashtra and is a critical habitat for tigers and various other species