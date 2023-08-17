"Good If he joins I.N.D.I.A. alliance", says Maharashtra former CM on Prakash Ambedkar

A meeting of the Opposition's India Alliance is scheduled to take place in Mumbai later this month. The NCP's Sharad Pawar faction, Shiv Sena, and Maharashtra Congress have made preparations for the event. Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has commented on the possibility of joining Prakash Ambedkar's alliance.

Ashok Chavan stated, "I had a conversation with Prakash Ambedkar. So it is good if Prakash Ambedkar joins the I.N.D.I.A. alliance. This topic is of the national level. I can't talk about it. But if they show approval, further decisions can be taken." Chavan also expressed his hope that Prakash Ambedkar's inclusion in the India Alliance would be a positive development.

On the 1st, the India meeting is in Mumbai. The India front is prepared to guide the country's direction. There are different situations in each state. But we will all come together to provide a new option. People also liked this alliance, as stated by Ashok Chavan.