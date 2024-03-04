Good News for Punekars: Pune Metro's Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi Stretch Operational Soon; Details Inside

Good News for Punekars as Pune's 2nd phase of Metroline will be operational from the afternoon of March 6, 2024. This metro line will commute from Ruby Hall Clinic to the Ramwadi stretch. Atul Gadgil, Director (Works) of Pune Metro, announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 5.5-kilometre stretch from Ruby Hall to Ramwadi on March 6 at around 11:30 am via video conferencing as reported by Hindustan Times.

Following the inauguration, two metro trains will operate between Ruby Hall and Ramwadi. The event will take place at Ruby Hall metro station. Hemant Sonwane, Executive Director of Pune Metro, mentioned that passenger services will commence approximately two hours after the inauguration, starting around 1 pm.

This inauguration will mark the completion of Line 2, spanning a distance of 15.7 kilometers from Vanaz to Ramwadi. Additionally, on the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the extension work from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigdi, which is part of the Pune Metro Line-1 corridor from Swargate to PCMC. Gadgil also stated that PM Modi will inaugurate the extended route from PCMC to Nigdi. The ceremony will be held at the PCMC metro station.