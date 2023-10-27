Goods train derails near Vasai station, no casualties reported

In an incident near Vasai station in Palghar district, there was an incident where multiple coaches of a goods train derailed. Railway authorities promptly responded to the situation. Thankfully, the derailment did not lead to any casualties or injuries, providing relief to everyone involved.

Two wagons of an empty goods train got uncoupled and derailed at Vasai Yard at 17.17 hrs. Platform No. 6 and 7 infringed while Main line is clear. Two Diva Vasai MEMU trains have been short-terminated and reversed from Kaman Road. Restoration is in progress," said Sumit Thakur, Chief PRO.

The derailment affected a portion of the coaches in a goods train. Local authorities and railway personnel have promptly initiated response and relief efforts. Further details of the matter are awaited.