Google's Mumbai office gets bomb threat call

Google’s Mumbai office received a threat call on Monday stating that there was a bomb planted at the tech giant’s Pune office, according to police. One person has been arrested in Hyderabad. Initial reports suggest that a case was registered at Mumbai’s BKC police station and a probe is currently underway.

Off late Google has been in the news for its employee layoffs. Google announced its decision to lay off 12,000 employees globally last month, causing a panic situation for those impacted. The company's CEO, Sundar Pichai, accepted 'full responsibility' for the move and had said that the company will fully support the laid off employees in this difficult phase. The impacted employees in the US will be getting full salary for their notice period, a severance package starting at 16 weeks' salary plus two weeks for every additional year at the company, and bonuses and other benefits as per their respective contracts. As for employees outside the US, they will be compensated as per their country's laws.