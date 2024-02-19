Goons Destroy Vehicles in Pune, Try to Set Woman Ablaze in Parking Dispute

In a disturbing incident unfolding in Pune's Kharadi area, a gang comprising ten to fifteen documented criminals unleashed chaos by vandalizing a vehicle and attempting to set a woman ablaze with petrol. Miraculously, the woman managed to escape to safety, preventing a potentially tragic outcome. The altercation stemmed from a dispute over parking.

Mahesh Raje has formally lodged a complaint regarding the matter at the local police station, highlighting his proximity to the accused, Dheeraj Sapate, who resides in the same neighborhood. The confrontation between Sapate and Raje on February 17 spiraled out of control, resulting in the destruction of Raje's vehicle by a group of 13 individuals. During the altercation, a female tenant of Mahesh Raje, who was present at the scene, narrowly escaped an attempt on her life as the accused and his associates tried to immolate her by dousing her with gasoline.

Charges have been pressed against Dheeraj Sapate, Akash Gaikwad, Suraj Borude, Vishal Sasane, and others involved in the incident at the Chandan Nagar police station. Surveillance footage capturing the incident has surfaced online, depicting the suspects arriving on motorcycles armed with weapons.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has affirmed the gravity of the situation, acknowledging multiple instances of vehicle vandalism perpetrated by a group of criminals. Law enforcement has taken decisive action, registering cases under the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act. Authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to curb such criminal activities.