Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri to close from Nov 7 onwards

Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge is closed from both sides for all types of vehicles and pedestrians from November 7 till further orders. The order was issued by Nitin Pawar, DCP traffic police, western suburbs.

In view of this prohibitory order, people can use the following alternative routes Khar Subway, Khar, Milan Subway flyover Bridge, Santacruz, Captain Gore flyover Bridge ( Parle Bridge ), Vileparle, Andheri Subway, Andheri, Balasaheb Thackrey flyover Bridge, Jogeshwari, Mrunaltai Gore flyover Bridge, Goregaon, Mumbai.