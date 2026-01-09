Gorakhpur Tragedy: Car Carrying Ujjain-Bound Devotees Crashes in Kannad Ghat, Three Killed, Four Critical

A tragic road accident at the Kannad Ghat in Chalisgaon taluka claimed the lives of three young men and left four others seriously injured when a car carrying devotees to Ujjain crashed late Wednesday night. The group of seven friends was travelling for religious darshan when the driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a sharp turn in the ghat section. The car veered off the road and slammed into large rocks along the roadside. The collision was extremely severe, completely crushing the front portion of the vehicle and trapping the occupants inside, triggering panic and shock in the area.

The deceased were identified as Tukaram Rambhau Ambhore (27), Shekhar Ramesh Durpate (31) and Ghanshyam Ramhari Pisote (30), all residents of Shevgaon in Ahilyanagar district. Four others — Yogesh Tukaram Sonawane (28), Akshay Shivaji Gire (25), Dnyaneshwar Kanta Mode (24) and Tushar Ramesh Ghuge (26) — sustained critical injuries in the crash. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Police reached the spot soon after the accident, carried out a panchnama and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

In another fatal road mishap reported from Nashik district, a night shift worker lost his life after a speeding goods truck rammed into a motorcycle from behind near Dubere Bridge on the Sinnar bypass. The accident occurred around 8 am on Thursday as the victims were returning home. The rider, Ramdas Ramkrishna Pote (52), died on the spot due to the impact, while his friend Prakash Sabale (55) suffered serious injuries. After the collision, the truck driver lost control and the vehicle overturned on the roadside, prompting police action and traffic disruption in the area.