Got bow and arrow symbol as Lord Ram's blessings are with us: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday, said his faction of Shiv Sena got the symbol of 'bow and arrow' as the blessings of Lord Ram are with them."Lord Ram's blessings are with us and that is why we have got the symbol of bow and arrow," Shinde told reporters in Lucknow while leaving for the temple town.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with fellow Shiv Sena MPs, arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday.This is Shinde's first visit to the temple town since being sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister in June last year.Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday.Both CM Shinde and his deputy Fadnavis were accorded a warm welcome on their arrival to the temple town.

"I am very happy that I am going to Ayodhya to take blessings from Lord Ram," Fadnavis said after reaching Lucknow on Sunday.Shinde and other Shiv Sena leaders flew down to Lucknow on Saturday. Shinde was welcomed by his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath at the Lucknow airport, amid fanfare.The Maharashtra CM will perform 'aarti' on the banks of the Saryu River. He will also visit the ongoing construction site of Ram Mandir."This is not a political visit. I keep visiting Ayodhya but this is the first time I have come here as the chief minister. All our party leaders wanted to take the blessings of Lord Ram. I want to thank Yogi-ji and his ministers who were here to welcome us," Shinde told ANI.