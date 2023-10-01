"Government committed to Marathwada's development": CM Eknath Shinde

In a recent address at a function in Thane, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed the state government's unwavering commitment to the all-round development of the Marathwada region. He took a moment to pay tribute to the valiant freedom fighters who played a pivotal role in liberating Marathwada from Hyderabad State's rule before 1948.

"We can never forget the sacrifice of freedom fighters for the liberation of Marathwada. The government is committed to the all-round development of Marathwada. The government has sanctioned funds of over Rs 60,000 crore for the development of the region," CM Eknath Shinde remarked.

Furthermore, Shinde announced plans to connect Marathwada with the Samruddhi Expressway and the proposed Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway, signaling significant infrastructural developments in the region.

During the event, the prestigious Marathwada Bhushan award was conferred upon Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar, who had served as the Head Scientist of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research. Shinde lauded Dr. Gangakhedkar's exceptional contributions during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CM Eknath Shinde also announced plans to launch a health checkup drive for senior citizens, naming it after the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. He emphasized the government's commitment to recognizing and rewarding individuals who contribute significantly to society.

The Chief Minister concluded by reaffirming the government's dedication to the welfare of its citizens, citing the "Government at Your Doorstep" program, which has benefitted over 1.75 crore individuals by providing access to various government schemes. This initiative aims to ensure that people can easily access the benefits of government programs.