Government official's costly phone search wasted 21 Lakh litres of water in Chhattisgarh

Many times, common people face difficulties because of the rude behaviour of government workers. These officials often make rules that only benefit themselves. A shocking incident in Chhattisgarh is a recent example of this.

A government official named Rajesh Vishwas, who works as a food inspector in Pakhanjur, had gone to the Parelkot reservoir with his friends for a party. Unfortunately, during the gathering, Rajesh's expensive mobile phone, valued at around Rs 1.5 lakh, accidentally fell into the water. Rajesh was very upset about losing his valuable phone. They immediately started searching for the phone at the reservoir and even called local divers for help, but they couldn't find it. To intensify the search, they used water pumps to remove water from the reservoir. After three days of continuous pumping, they successfully retrieved the expensive phone.

During the four-day search operation for the expensive mobile phone, approximately 21 lakh litres of water were wasted. This amount of water could have been used to irrigate crops on approximately 1,000 acres of land, affecting numerous farmers in the area. Rajesh Biswas, a local food inspector from Pakhanjur, has been involved in various controversies due to his actions. He has faced suspension in the past for tampering with rice on his ration card. Now, he is making headlines for conducting an extensive search for his expensive mobile phone, which lasted for four days.

During the four-day operation carried out by the food inspectors, a disagreement arose regarding the extraction of water from the reservoir. In response to the complaint, the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) from the water conservation department arrived at the scene and put an end to the water extraction. However, by that time, approximately 21 lakh litres of water had already been squandered.