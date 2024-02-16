Government Positively Addresses Maratha Reservation Concerns; Chief Minister Urges End to Hunger Strike

The agitation for the demand of Maratha reservation has been going on for the past few days. The state government had issued a notification regarding reservation. There is a demand that this notification should be converted into law. Manoj Jarange Patil has started his fast again and today is the sixth day of his fast. It has come to light that Jarange Patil's condition is fragile. The court has instructed them to undergo treatment. Meanwhile, this morning, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has appealed to Manoj Jarange Patal to call off his fast.

Today, the State Commission for Backward Classes submitted its report in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This report will now be presented in the cabinet meeting and the report will be discussed in a special session on February 20.



"The backward class report will be presented before the cabinet first, it will be discussed there. The government is positive for the reservation of Maratha community. Efforts are on to give reservation without disturbing the reservation of OBC community. It is not appropriate to take the stand of agitation when the government is positive for reservation, they should withdraw their hunger strike. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also made such an appeal. The government is working for reservation. Those with old Kunbi records are being given Kunbi certificates. Those without Kunbi records will get the benefit of Maratha reservation, said Chief Minister Shinde.

"The Backward Classes Commission has submitted its report today. It will be discussed in the cabinet meeting. After that, it will be discussed in a special meeting on February 20. The commission has been working on the report for the past few days. Those who criticize the Maratha community, the reservation will be within the framework of the law as well as the reservation of other communities. Chief Minister Shinde also said that we believe that it can be given without pushing.



Due to deterioration of health, the court issued instructions to Jarang's lawyers.

Manoj Jarange Patil, who was on a hunger strike demanding the implementation of the promises made by the government regarding Maratha reservation, has come to light that the condition of Manoj Jarange Patil has become very fragile and since Jarange is refusing to take treatment, the state government has directly rushed to the High Court. During the hearing in this matter in the High Court, the court had instructed the lawyers of Manoj Jarange to inform us within 10 minutes whether he will take treatment or not.