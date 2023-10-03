"Government prioritising land deals and foreign trips over healthcare": Sanjay Raut

Government hospitals in Maharashtra are facing intense scrutiny and criticism in the wake of a series of tragic deaths attributed to alleged medical negligence and drug shortages. These incidents have reignited concerns about the state's healthcare system, with fingers pointed at the BJP-led government for its handling of the situation.

The recent tragedy at a government hospital in Nanded, where 31 patients, including newborns, lost their lives within a span of just 48 hours, has left the public outraged. Another 10 deaths occurred at Ghati Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, including two newborns, further intensifying the outcry. These incidents have led to accusations of government indifference and incompetence.

Sanjay Raut, spokesperson for Shiv Sena's Thackeray group, criticized the state government, saying, “In a place like Nanded, where 24 patients die in 24 hours in a government hospital, it means the government doesn't exist.”

Speaking to the media on the issue, Raut said, "This is not the first such incident, but in the past, such an incident has happened at the municipal hospital in Kalwa in Thane. This is the situation in every government hospital in Maharashtra," Raut said. After the incident in Kalwa, Ajit Pawar had asked, How can such a thing happen in Thane? The chief minister had refrained from responding to it," he added.

“At a time when there is a shortage of medicines in the state, the government is only interested in land deals, foreign trips, and breaking parties. If there was some humanity left, the chief minister should immediately demand the health minister's resignation,” Raut said. He also alleged that the health minister in the state government is not interested in his department at all and is engaged in a different task.