"Government to reward best Ganesh mandals in Maharashtra": Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

A planning meeting for the upcoming Ganeshotsav was held at the Shivajinagar police headquarters on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that the government will reward the best Ganesh mandals in the state this year. Applications can be submitted by September 5, and 44 top Ganesh mandals will be selected for the prize.

Three Ganesh Mandals from Pune will be recommended to the state government for the contest. Those who win a first award will be rewarded with Rs 5 Lakh price, while those runner-ups will be rewarded with Rs 2.5 Lakh and Rs 1 Lakh respectively, according to the media reports.

The Deputy Chief Minister proposed using clean ponds for the immersion procession rather than old garbage bins. He emphasized the need to avoid disrespecting people's sentiments.

Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil appealed to the administration to support Ganesh mandals, assuring their cooperation in implementing decisions related to Ganeshotsav. He suggested opening the control tower five days early and announcing parking and procession plans two days prior. He also mentioned the addition of 1,000 wardens for improved traffic management and emphasized the importance of taking precautions against potential disruptions by certain individuals in Pune city.