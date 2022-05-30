Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari says, 'Doctor should give1 month of year for national service'

The word service is very easy to pronounce, but serving is a very difficult task. Society gives us so much. So we owe a lot to the society. Therefore, if doctors as well as medical students give at least one month of the year for the country, they will get spiritual happiness and experience, said Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Sevankur Bharat had recently organized a 'One Week for the Country' camp in Saragur, Mysore with the aim of creating social awareness among medical students. The 95 medical students and doctors who participated in the camp recently met Governor Koshyari at Raj Bhavan and shared their experiences. The governor was speaking at the time. At this time, the famous gynecologist Dr. Indira Hinduja, Dr. Yatindra Ashtaputre, Dr. Ashwini Kumar Tupkari, Dr. Aarti Aade, Mahadev Padwal etc. were present.

The Governor congratulated Sewankur Bharat for organizing medical students and doctors from all over the country starting from Aurangabad today. It is commendable that the spirit of social service is inculcated through 'Sevankur' by organizing weekly camps for medical students. The governor said that doctors need to be better speakers, better teachers as well as better leaders while acquiring knowledge of the medical profession.

At this time, Dr. Arti Aade, Dr. Prashant Gaikwad, Dr. Shalivahan Gopchade, Dr. Rohit Gattewar, Dr. Preeti Holambe and other medical students and experts who participated in the camp shared their experiences in the camp. During the meeting with the Governor, 95 medical students from 69 medical colleges who participated in the camp were present.