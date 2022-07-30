Governor's clarification after controversial statement, says 'political parties should not create controversy'

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has again made a controversial statement. The opposition and common citizens have raised questions against the Governor saying that he has insulted Maharashtra. He has clarified his position regarding the speech he made. As usual my statement was distorted. Marathi people's hard work has contributed the most in the construction of Maharashtra. Recently, the vision of looking at every issue through political glasses has developed, we have to change it, he said. Mumbai is also the financial capital of the country. I am proud that I got the opportunity to serve Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and this land of Marathi people as a governor. Because of that, I tried to learn Marathi language in a very short time, he said.

The Governor has said that I had no intention of underestimating the Marathi people in the statement I made at the Rajasthani Samaj program yesterday. I spoke only on the contribution made by the Gujarati and Rajasthani Mandals to the business world. Marathi people built Maharashtra by working hard. That is why many Marathi entrepreneurs are famous today. They are planting the flag of Marathi in a big way not only in Maharashtra, but in India and all over the world. Therefore, there is no question of underestimating the contribution of Marathi people, said the Governor.

The governor while explaining said that as usual my statement was distorted. Marathi people's hard work has contributed the most in the construction of Maharashtra. Lately the vision of seeing everything through political glasses has developed, we have to change that. Appreciating one community is never an insult to another community. Political parties should not create controversy over it without reason. Marathi people will never be insulted by me at least. Governor Koshyari has mentioned that everyone has a contribution in the progress and development of this Marathi land made up of various castes and communities and the contribution of Marathi people is more.