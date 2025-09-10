Govind Barge Death: Former Deputy Beed Sarpanch Shoots Self Outside Lover’s House

A man, who was reportedly in love with a dancer, ended his life by shooting himself while sitting inside his car in front of her lover's house in Lukhamasla village in Gawari taluka of Beed district of Maharashtra. The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Govind Jagannath Barge, a former deputy sarpanch of a village in Gawari taluka, Beed district. Barge is survived by his wife, daughter and a son.

According to the information, Govind Barge had been visiting Kalakendra frequently, where he came in contact with 21-year-old Pooja Gaikwad, a dancer by profession. Their friendship soon turned into a relationship. He allegedly gifted Pooja several expensive items, including a costly smartphone and jewellery.

Meanwhile, for the past few weeks, Pooja began distancing herself from Barge. Barge’s family allegedly accused Pooja of transferring his Gevrai bungalow in her name and also gave five acres of land to her brother. They claimed that she even threatened to file a molestation case against him if her demands were not met.

According to reports, due to depression from family, Barge attempted to contact Pooja on Monday night (September 8), but she did not answer his calls. Upset and frustrated, he parked his car in front of her house, locked the doors and shot himself.

Following the incident, Barge’s sister-in-law filed a complaint against Pooja, alleging that her threats and pressure for money led him to tak an extreme step, resulting in his death. His brother expressed deep regret, stating that Barge should have thought about his young children and family before taking such a drastic step.