Govt has no answers to questions raised by Rahul Gandhi, says Vijay Wadettiwar

The government has no answers to the questions made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and it has tried to discredit him by putting women in the spotlight, said Maharashtra Assembly Leader Vijay Wadettiwar.

To a query on BJP women MPs alleging that Gandhi behaved in an indecent manner by apparently blowing a flying kiss in Parliament, Wadettiwar said, They had no answers to the issues raised by Rahul Gandhi. Besides, Rahul Gandhi is not a new Member of Parliament or new to politics. Wadettiwar said they tried to divert the issues raised by Gandhi.

They tried to malign Rahul Gandhi by putting women in the front. However, the people of the country will give them a befitting reply, he said. In his speech during a debate on the no-confidence motion, Gandhi on Wednesday launched a broadside against the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the violence in Manipur.

Gandhi, in his first comments in the House after the restoration of his membership, said that the politics of the BJP has “murdered Bharat Mata in Manipur and called members of the ruling party traitors. Wadettiwar also expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar, will get 45 of 60 assembly seats in Vidarbha. Maharashtra has 288 seats in the assembly and is currently governed by the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and an NCP faction under Ajit Pawar.

