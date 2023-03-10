Govt played with common people’s emotions, says Uddhav Thackeray on Maharashtra’s Budget

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference on March 09 said that their government presented a budget during Covid, however, Center did not show support and with this budget government played with Common people’s emotions.He said, “We too presented a budget in a situation like Covid, however, the Center was not with us. Six months have passed, how the government is working, we know that very well. Government has played with emotions of Common people.”“In this Budget only promises are made. ‘Garajnevale Badal Baraste Nahi’, same is the case with today's Budget. We started various schemes but this government changed their names and implemented them,” he added.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Thursday presented the state budget 2023. He said he was presenting the first budget in Amrut Kaal based on five goals or panchamrut, with many initiatives being launched to support women empowerment. 50% discount for women in public transport has been announced. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also announced that a girl at birth will get Rs 5000. She will then be given Rs 7000 when she joins a school. When she will reach the 7th class, she will get Rs 6000 and when she reaches 11th standard, she will get Rs 11,000. When the woman reaches the age of 18, she will get Rs 75,000. This has been hailed as a big push for women empowerment in the country.