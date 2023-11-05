Govt will work faster by using more manpower to resolve Maratha issue, says Uday Samant

The decision of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil and his supporters to break their fast at the behest of the state government is a setback to those with vested interests who tried to incite violence in Maharashtra, industries minister Uday Samant said. Samant, who was part of the delegation that persuaded Jarange Patil to call off fast, said, "We assured them that our government will give permanent reservation to the Maratha community. We strongly assured them that there will be no need to protest in Mumbai again. Jarange Patil has given us a period of two months. In these two months, the government will work faster by using more manpower."

Samant further said that, “Jarange-Patil demanded that cases against the youth of Maratha community involved in agitation, be withdrawn. Accordingly Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given instructions that the first agitation cases will be withdrawn in the next 15 days and all the remaining cases will be withdrawn within a month. Jarange Patil also demanded that compensation should be given to the farmers who have suffered losses. While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said, 441 farmers will be given full compensation. The government has recorded all the demands in written form and has started working on them."He further said that the Maratha community marched peacefully in Maharashtra in lakhs from 2014 to 2019 and never resorted to violence, but this time some people tried to defame the Government and Jarange-Patil by resorting to violence.The Eknath Shinde government has set a deadline of two months to give reservation to Marathas. At the all-party meet called to discuss the issue, it was decided that the quota row would not be politicised but the Shinde camp has started targeting opposition leaders for instigating the mob that turned violent across the state.