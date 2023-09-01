Grand Alliance Meeting in Mumbai: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis walks out during Ajit Pawar's Speech

The meeting of the three parties of the Grand Alliance is underway in Worli, Mumbai today (August 1). The meeting is attended by several MLAs, MPs, office-bearers, and workers from both the Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde factions, including the BJP. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are present at the meeting. However, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis left the event as soon as Ajit Pawar stood up to speak.

"I had walked out of the event for some reason. I'll explain it. Because in recent times, when the media doesn't get the news, they make the news. So Ajit Pawar stood up to speak, and Fadnavis left. I will clarify in advance so that such news does not arise."

"The Navy Chief had come to Maharashtra. We had sought time from him to discuss defense manufacturing. At exactly 3:30 p.m., they gave time. So, I left the program for 15 minutes, went to meet him, and came back here," Fadnavis said.