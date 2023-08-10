Groom shot dead over Rs 7,500 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, community stunned

In a heart-wrenching incident that shattered wedding preparations, a 30-year-old man set to tie the knot in 10 days was fatally shot in Baijipura, Indiranagar. The unfortunate episode unfolded on Wednesday at around 7:30 pm, marking another distressing instance of escalating crime in the city, with this being the third shooting within 20 days.

The victim, Al Kutub Habib Hamad, fell victim to a dispute concerning a mere sum of Rs 7,500. The assailant, Fayyaz Patel, allegedly shot Hamad in the chest before inflicting further brutality by kicking his body for around 20 seconds.

Hamad, who resided with his mother in Baijipura and was employed at a cloth shop near Paithan Gate, was slated to celebrate his wedding on August 20. The tragedy unfolded when Hamad, after an early return home, visited a tailor in New Baijipura around 6:30 pm. He spent time with friends and eventually stood outside Hayat Clinic by 7:30 pm.

In an unfortunate twist of fate, Fayyaz, donned in a black kurta and white pyjama, crossed paths with Hamad. Pulling a pistol from his kurta's pocket, Fayyaz fired directly into Hamad's chest, causing him to collapse promptly. The incident plunged the densely populated Baijipura into chaos, as panic rippled through the area, leading shopkeepers to hastily shutter their businesses.

This tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the escalating violence within the city, leaving a once joyous occasion marred by sorrow and highlighting the urgent need for enhanced community safety measures.

Fayyaz, a known drug addict with a criminal history, considered himself a formidable figure. Acquiring a pistol recently, he openly boasted about possessing a nine-round firearm. An ongoing dispute between him and Hamad escalated on Wednesday, culminating in tragic violence. Hours before, Fayyaz updated his status with, 'Tumhara Sirf Waqt Aaya Hai, Hamara Daur Aayega.

