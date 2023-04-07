GRP officers suspended for mistreating couple at Pune railway station

Six officers from the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Pune have been suspended due to accusations of mistreating a couple.

Based on police reports, on April 3, six officers were performing their duties at Pune Railway Station to conduct routine checks for suspicious individuals and luggage. During the operation, they detained a couple for a few hours, allegedly demanded payment, and only released them once the payment was made.

The couple eventually reported the incident to higher-ups in the state police department.

Following the incident, an investigation was launched and as a result of its findings, six police officers from the GRP in Pune have been suspended.