GSB Seva Mandal’s Ganesha idol adorned with 69kg gold, 336 kg silver in Mumbai

In preparation for Ganesh Chathurthi, the Gowd Saraswat Brahman (GSB) Seva Mandal in Mumbai placed an idol of Lord Ganesh adorned with 69 kg of gold and 336 kg of silver.

A representative of the GSB Seva Mandal said this year received 36 kg of silver and a 250-gram gold pendant for Ganesh Chathurthi. This donation has increased the total gold in the idol to 69 kg and the total silver to 336 kg. This year, we are going to celebrate the 69th Ganpati Utsav. This year, the idol has been added with 36 kg of silver and a 250 gm gold pendant, said the Mandal representative.

He further mentioned that a special havan will be performed on September 19 to thank Lord Ganesh for the successful Chandrayaan-3 Mission and another special havan on September 20 to pray and wish for the successful construction and inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Mandal representative further informed that total insurance of 360.45 crore has been taken, including 290 crore for the visitors in the pandal, 39 crore for the jewellery and 20 crore for public liability. He further said As far as security is concerned, we are going for facial recognition this year. We have installed high-density cameras…Footfall will be counted.